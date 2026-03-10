Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 151.01% and a negative net margin of 30.35%.The company had revenue of $19.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.12 million.

APYX opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. The stock has a market cap of $131.16 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Apyx Medical has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,974,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,909,000 after acquiring an additional 636,043 shares in the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $863,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on Apyx Medical in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Apyx Medical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Apyx Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ: APYX) is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of energy-based solutions for surgical and aesthetic applications. The company’s product portfolio includes devices that utilize radiofrequency energy, cold plasma and proprietary technologies designed to deliver precise thermal control and tissue treatment. Its key offerings encompass the J-Plasma technology under the Renuvion brand, which is primarily used for subdermal skin tightening and aesthetic procedures, and its portfolio of advanced energy medical devices for general surgery, gynecology and dermatology.

Leveraging its dual focus on surgical and aesthetic markets, Apyx Medical serves physicians and healthcare providers across North America, Europe and select international regions.

