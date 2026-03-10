AngloGold Ashanti PLC $AU Shares Sold by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,513 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 589,638 shares during the quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $13,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 129.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 490 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,023 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AU. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Performance

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $108.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.67 and a 200-day moving average of $84.40. AngloGold Ashanti PLC has a 52 week low of $30.19 and a 52 week high of $129.14.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. On average, analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. AngloGold Ashanti’s payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti is a global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, production, processing and sale of gold. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company’s core activities span the full mining value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to ore processing and rehabilitation. Gold is the primary commodity produced, with individual operations sometimes yielding other by‑products depending on local geology and processing methods.

The company was formed in 2004 through the merger of AngloGold and Ashanti Goldfields, creating a diversified international gold producer.

Further Reading

