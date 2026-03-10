Andrew Thomas Molson Buys 2,000 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock

Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Thomas Molson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.67 per share, with a total value of $93,340.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,602.18. This represents a 8.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE TAP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,539,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,605. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $63.50.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 16.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.607-4.823 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.70%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Roth Mkm set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Molson Coors Beverage

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 952.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a leading multinational brewing and beverage enterprise formed through the 2005 merger of Canada’s Molson and the United States’ Coors. The company develops, markets and distributes an array of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, focusing primarily on beer and ready-to-drink products. Its portfolio spans flagship brands such as Coors Light, Molson Canadian and Miller Lite, alongside craft-style offerings like Blue Moon and global imports including Carling and Staropramen.

In addition to its core beer business, Molson Coors has expanded into adjacent categories to capture evolving consumer tastes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.