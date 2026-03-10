Analyzing Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) and ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA)

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) and ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Roadzen and ProAssurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadzen -30.61% N/A -40.70% ProAssurance 4.64% 6.50% 1.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of Roadzen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.6% of ProAssurance shares are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Roadzen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of ProAssurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadzen $44.30 million 2.19 -$72.87 million ($0.20) -6.10 ProAssurance $1.10 billion 1.15 $50.92 million $0.98 25.08

This table compares Roadzen and ProAssurance”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ProAssurance has higher revenue and earnings than Roadzen. Roadzen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProAssurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Roadzen and ProAssurance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadzen 1 0 0 0 1.00 ProAssurance 1 4 0 1 2.17

ProAssurance has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.73%. Given ProAssurance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProAssurance is more favorable than Roadzen.

Volatility & Risk

Roadzen has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProAssurance has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ProAssurance beats Roadzen on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roadzen

(Get Free Report)

Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

About ProAssurance

(Get Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds. The company also provides workers’ compensation insurance products, such as guaranteed cost policies, policyholder dividend policies, retrospectively rated policies, and deductible policies, as well as alternative market solutions that include program design, fronting, claims administration, risk management, SPC rental, asset management, and SPC management services for individual companies, agencies, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Syndicate 1729 at Lloyd’s of London for underwriting. It markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal business development team. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

