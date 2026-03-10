Analyzing Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) & Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nano Nuclear Energy and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nano Nuclear Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Nuclear Energy N/A -14.70% -14.40% Brookfield Renewable -62.07% -21.54% -5.01%

Volatility & Risk

Nano Nuclear Energy has a beta of 7.58, indicating that its share price is 658% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Nuclear Energy 1 1 3 2 2.86 Brookfield Renewable 1 1 3 0 2.40

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nano Nuclear Energy and Brookfield Renewable, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Nano Nuclear Energy presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.48%. Brookfield Renewable has a consensus target price of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.46%. Given Nano Nuclear Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nano Nuclear Energy is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.1% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of Nano Nuclear Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nano Nuclear Energy and Brookfield Renewable”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Nuclear Energy N/A N/A -$40.07 million ($1.08) -21.93 Brookfield Renewable $3.73 billion 1.58 -$2.34 billion ($0.89) -45.61

Nano Nuclear Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Renewable. Brookfield Renewable is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nano Nuclear Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nano Nuclear Energy beats Brookfield Renewable on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

(Get Free Report)

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc. is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield BRP Holdings (Canada) Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Nuclear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.