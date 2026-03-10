Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Galapagos (GLPG)

Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/26/2026 – Galapagos was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d)” to “hold (c)”.

2/24/2026 – Galapagos had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $32.00 to $33.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2026 – Galapagos had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.

2/24/2026 – Galapagos had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc..

1/22/2026 – Galapagos had its “sell (d)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium, focused on the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapies. Established in 1999 through the merger of Tibotec and Progenix, Galapagos has built a research platform targeting chronic inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and oncology. The company’s discovery engine integrates human genetics, translational biology and medicinal chemistry to identify and optimize drug candidates with unique modes of action.

The company’s pipeline encompasses multiple programs across various stages of development.

