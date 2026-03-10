Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Stock Position Reduced by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 53,332 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.0% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $74,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 92.9% in the third quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.96.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $319.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $155.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.85. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $363.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.44, for a total value of $2,784,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 49,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,828,444.16. The trade was a 16.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total transaction of $2,271,227.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,381.39. This represents a 30.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,743 shares of company stock valued at $16,836,340. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

