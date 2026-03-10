AMETEK, Inc. $AME Position Raised by Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.

Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up about 2.7% of Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.17% of AMETEK worth $75,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $650,613,000. Amundi grew its holdings in AMETEK by 266.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,512,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AMETEK by 22.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,254,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,890,000 after acquiring an additional 775,078 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,311,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,926,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,585,000 after acquiring an additional 573,191 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $245.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $2,892,194.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,662.79. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 28,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.76, for a total transaction of $5,727,966.40. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 49,088 shares of company stock worth $9,930,020 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $225.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.29. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.02 and a 12-month high of $242.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.00%.AMETEK’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

