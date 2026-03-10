Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 371,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,600 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $14,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 98.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $47.27.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In other Ally Financial news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 11,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.17 per share, with a total value of $499,304.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 225,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,727,755.12. The trade was a 5.41% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes acquired 23,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.68 per share, with a total value of $991,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,409.12. This represents a 92.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALLY. Evercore dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 12th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, January 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.31.

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

