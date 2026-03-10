Align Technology, Inc. $ALGN Shares Bought by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 89.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,327 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,301,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,039,528,000 after acquiring an additional 58,546 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Align Technology by 88.6% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,050,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $381,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,393 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,267,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,898,000 after acquiring an additional 350,883 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 926,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,458,000 after buying an additional 219,219 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 844,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Align Technology news, EVP John Morici sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,508,611.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,346.47. This represents a 49.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $218.00 price target on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Align Technology from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.08.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $175.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.00 and a twelve month high of $208.30.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: ALGN) pioneered the use of digital technology in orthodontics through the development of the Invisalign system, a series of clear, removable aligners that provide an alternative to traditional metal braces. Since its founding in 1997 by Zia Chishti and Kelsey Wirth, the Tempe, Arizona–based company has expanded its focus to include intraoral scanners, CAD/CAM software for dental laboratories and comprehensive digital dentistry solutions.

The company’s signature Invisalign system leverages 3D imaging and computer-aided design (CAD) to create customized aligners that gradually reposition teeth, improving patient comfort and treatment predictability.

