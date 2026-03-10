AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.08), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $408.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.94 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.26, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.41. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $417.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.08.
In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.60, for a total value of $367,232.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,359,847.60. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Page sold 1,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.62, for a total value of $377,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,258,997.62. This represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,910. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: AeroVironment is expanding its counter‑drone (C‑UAS) offerings with Titan RF systems, AI-driven sensing and kinetic interceptors — developments that should strengthen defense-contract competitiveness as militaries increase C‑UAS spending. How Is AeroVironment Expanding Its Counter-Drone Defense Capabilities?
- Positive Sentiment: Several analysts have revised forecasts ahead of the report and expect higher Q3 EPS (~$0.69) and ~$475.7M revenue, signaling street optimism for the quarter. AeroVironment Likely To Report Higher Q3 Earnings; These Most Accurate Analysts Revise Forecasts Ahead Of Earnings Call
- Positive Sentiment: Broader investor flows into defense and AI-linked strategies (e.g., the JEDI ETF) are spotlighting AVAV alongside peers, which can boost appetite if macro risk sentiment calms. Defense stocks: Use the force with AI-driven JEDI ETF
- Positive Sentiment: Industry reports project multi‑year growth in the drone and AI‑in‑drone markets (high single‑digit to mid‑teens CAGR), underpinning long‑term demand for AVAV’s products. Drone Market Competitive Analysis Report 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Barron’s flags that guidance will be the key takeaway — expectations are for ~$0.68 EPS and $476M revenue — meaning the stock could swing sharply either way after the print. AeroVironment Earnings Are Coming. Guidance Will Be Key Amid Drone-Based Fighting in Iran.
- Neutral Sentiment: Market writeups and previews emphasize geopolitical tensions and near‑term demand as catalysts — useful context but not a guaranteed near‑term revenue lift until contracts are booked/recognized. Dear AeroVironment Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 10
- Negative Sentiment: Execution risk: AeroVironment has shown recent EPS misses and thin/negative net margins at times, so guidance or margin commentary that disappoints could push the stock lower. (Investors will be watching margins and backlog conversion closely.)
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and volatility risk — the stock has traded widely this cycle and is sensitive to misses/guidance; any conservative outlook may trigger a pullback from momentum‑driven buyers.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVAV shares. Weiss Ratings lowered AeroVironment from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on AeroVironment from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AeroVironment from $486.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. UBS Group started coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $259.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AeroVironment from $391.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.33.
AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.
The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.
