Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $317.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Argus cut their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $266.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler set a $282.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Accenture from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

Get Accenture alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Accenture Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE ACN opened at $209.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.32. Accenture has a 52 week low of $188.73 and a 52 week high of $339.90.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $18.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 10.76%.Accenture’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.520-13.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 53.88%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,332 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,756,925. This trade represents a 4.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Walsh sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.38, for a total transaction of $1,101,650.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,523,339.98. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,088 shares of company stock worth $5,970,434. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Accenture

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 858,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $230,341,000 after acquiring an additional 98,783 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 843,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,790,000 after purchasing an additional 367,163 shares in the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Bayban bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

(Get Free Report)

Accenture is a global professional services company that provides a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. The firm works with organizations across industries to design and implement business transformation programs, deploy and manage enterprise technology, optimize operations, and develop customer and digital experiences. Its offerings encompass management and technology consulting, systems integration, application and infrastructure services, cloud migration and managed services, as well as security and analytics capabilities.

The company delivers industry- and function-specific solutions, combining consulting expertise with proprietary tools, platforms and partnerships with major technology vendors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.