ABM Industries Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the business services provider on Monday, May 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd.

ABM Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 59 consecutive years. ABM Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded down $1.93 on Tuesday, reaching $41.35. 1,394,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,850. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $52.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.73.

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.850-4.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 31,034 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,220.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 51,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,621.68. The trade was a 37.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 590.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 667.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated is a leading provider of integrated facility services, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to support the operation, maintenance and enhancement of commercial properties. The company’s core services include janitorial and custodial maintenance, HVAC and mechanical systems support, electrical and lighting solutions, and energy optimization. Additional offerings span parking management, security services, landscaping, and specialized support such as technical solutions and sustainability consulting.

Serving a diverse range of markets, ABM caters to clients in commercial real estate, aviation, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government entities, and technology campuses.

