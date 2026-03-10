Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (PRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a 7.7% increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Aaron’s has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Aaron’s has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.
Aaron’s Trading Down 1.5%
PRG opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Aaron’s has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06.
About Aaron’s
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE: PRG), formerly known as Aaron’s, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron’s Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron’s Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.
The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aaron’s
- The Market Just Split in Two (URGENT)
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 15th, 2026
- J.P. Morgan is betting on this coin
- Central banks just did something they haven’t done since 1967
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.