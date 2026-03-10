Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (PRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a 7.7% increase from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Aaron’s has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Aaron’s has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aaron’s to earn $4.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

PRG opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Aaron’s has a one year low of $23.50 and a one year high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06.

Aaron’s ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.82 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Aaron’s has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE: PRG), formerly known as Aaron’s, is a North American provider of lease-to-own and consumer finance solutions. The company operates through two primary segments: Aaron’s Business Solutions and Progressive Financial Services. Through Aaron’s Business Solutions, PROG offers customers access to furniture, electronics, home appliances and technology products via lease ownership arrangements, serving both individual consumers and small businesses.

The Progressive Financial Services segment provides lease-purchase and retail point-of-sale financing programs to customers with limited credit histories.

