5,291 Shares in Stryker Corporation $SYK Acquired by Fieldview Capital Management LLC

Fieldview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Kilter Group LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $399.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, January 9th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.61.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $366.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.72 and its 200 day moving average is $368.71. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $404.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $140.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,457,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,814,566.52. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

