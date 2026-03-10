46,490 Shares in Power Solutions International, Inc. $PSIX Acquired by Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC

Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,000. Power Solutions International accounts for about 6.0% of Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSIX. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Power Solutions International by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Power Solutions International by 4.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Power Solutions International during the third quarter worth about $6,750,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Power Solutions International by 132.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Power Solutions International in the third quarter worth about $735,000. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PSIX. Loop Capital set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Power Solutions International in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Power Solutions International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Power Solutions International in a report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.51 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Power Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.26.

Shares of NASDAQ PSIX opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Power Solutions International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $121.78. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.57.

Power Solutions International, Inc is a global designer and manufacturer of integrated powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle, industrial and military applications. Headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois, the company develops and assembles advanced diesel engine and transmission packages under the Atlas® brand, combining proprietary engine technology with high-efficiency transmissions to deliver power-dense systems. These solutions are tailored for medium- and heavy-duty trucks, buses, construction equipment, generator sets and specialty vehicles.

In addition to complete powertrain systems, the company offers a broad range of component products including diesel engines, transmissions and aftertreatment modules.

