1,322 Shares in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 433.3% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 209.1% in the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $925.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “positive” rating and set a $870.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. HSBC set a $1,050.00 price objective on Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,006.91.

Equinix Stock Up 0.8%

EQIX stock opened at $944.91 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $992.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $855.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $808.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.72, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.07 by ($0.16). Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $5.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 150.11%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.78, for a total value of $743,250.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,882,659.86. This represents a 11.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.08, for a total transaction of $2,146,893.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,946,216.56. This trade represents a 15.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 13,602 shares of company stock worth $11,369,645 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

