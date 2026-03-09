Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $112.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.21 million. Yext had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 5.89%.

Yext Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.64. 3,022,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,738. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87. Yext has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.71 million, a P/E ratio of -562.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Yext from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Yext from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is a software-as-a-service company that provides a platform for digital knowledge management. Its core offering enables businesses to centrally manage and synchronize public-facing information—such as location details, product descriptions and service offerings—across a network of search engines, mapping services, voice assistants and third-party directories.

The Yext platform is built around a proprietary Knowledge Graph, which stores and structures data to ensure consistency and accuracy.

