Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Yext had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $112.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Yext’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Yext Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. Yext has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $692.71 million, a P/E ratio of -562.94 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YEXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Yext from $8.25 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Yext from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yext currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yext

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Yext during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is a software-as-a-service company that provides a platform for digital knowledge management. Its core offering enables businesses to centrally manage and synchronize public-facing information—such as location details, product descriptions and service offerings—across a network of search engines, mapping services, voice assistants and third-party directories.

The Yext platform is built around a proprietary Knowledge Graph, which stores and structures data to ensure consistency and accuracy.

Featured Articles

