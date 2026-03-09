Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: BEI.UN):

2/23/2026 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$75.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$83.00 to C$82.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$77.00 to C$76.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$82.50 to C$81.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target lowered by Desjardins from C$79.00 to C$78.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$80.00 to C$82.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust was upgraded by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from “outperform” to “strong-buy”. They now have a C$83.00 price target on the stock, up from C$80.00.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust, or Boardwalk REIT, is a real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of residential multifamily communities throughout Canada. Although the company’s cumulative residential property portfolio includes holdings in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec, the majority of its total units are located in Alberta. The submarkets around the cities of Calgary and Edmonton, specifically, account for the majority of Boardwalk REIT’s total residential suites.

