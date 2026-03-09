Vestcor Inc Purchases 2,601 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Vestcor Inc lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $20,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 3.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Weiss Ratings lowered Welltower from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Welltower from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Welltower from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.71.

Welltower Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $204.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.22. The company has a market cap of $142.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $216.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.64%.The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 211.43%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

