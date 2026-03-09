USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Shares Up 7.2% – What’s Next?

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) traded up 7.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.91 and last traded at $18.71. 11,303,411 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 21,487,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of USA Rare Earth from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of USA Rare Earth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

USA Rare Earth Trading Up 7.2%

Insider Activity at USA Rare Earth

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -35.98 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, Director Carolyn Trabuco bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $29,380. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Blitzer purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.44 per share, with a total value of $2,144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 847,500 shares in the company, valued at $18,170,400. The trade was a 13.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Rare Earth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Rare Earth during the third quarter worth about $3,283,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in USA Rare Earth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $588,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in USA Rare Earth by 1,461,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 58,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 58,449 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in USA Rare Earth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,554,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in USA Rare Earth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000.

About USA Rare Earth

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ: USAR) is a development-stage critical minerals company focused on advancing a fully integrated rare earth element (REE) and lithium project in the United States. Its flagship asset is the Round Top deposit in West Texas, a large, polymetallic concentration of light and heavy rare earth elements, lithium and other co-products. The company seeks to move this asset through resource delineation, pilot-scale processing and eventual commercial production to address growing domestic demand for secure REE supply chains.

In addition to exploration, USA Rare Earth is engineering an on-site separation facility that will utilize dry magnetic separation and hydrometallurgical flowsheets to produce mixed rare earth carbonates.

Further Reading

