Top Music Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 9th

NetEase, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, and Warner Music Group are the three Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Music stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose principal businesses involve the creation, distribution, monetization, or support of music — for example record labels, streaming platforms, music publishers and rights managers, live-event promoters, and instrument or equipment manufacturers. Investors view them as a sector play tied to revenue streams like streaming subscriptions, licensing and royalties, ticketing and merchandising, while facing industry-specific risks such as catalog valuation, changing consumer tastes, touring variability, and royalty-rate or regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TME

Warner Music Group (WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMG

Read More