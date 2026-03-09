Spectral (SPEC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.11 Million

Spectral (SPEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. In the last week, Spectral has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Spectral has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $134.25 thousand worth of Spectral was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectral token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Spectral Token Profile

Spectral was first traded on May 7th, 2024. Spectral’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,339,134 tokens. Spectral’s official website is www.spectrallabs.xyz. Spectral’s official Twitter account is @spectral_labs.

Buying and Selling Spectral

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectral (SPEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Spectral has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 14,104,697 in circulation. The last known price of Spectral is 0.10717338 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $137,299.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spectrallabs.xyz/.”

