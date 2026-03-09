Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Kroger (KR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) in the last few weeks:
- 3/9/2026 – Kroger had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $68.00 to $71.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2026 – Kroger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Mkm. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up from $75.00.
- 3/5/2026 – Kroger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/5/2026 – Kroger was given a new $73.00 price target by Morgan Stanley. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2026 – Kroger had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wolfe Research. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/5/2026 – Kroger had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/5/2026 – Kroger had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/25/2026 – Kroger was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from “overweight” to “equal weight”. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down from $70.00.
- 2/10/2026 – Kroger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Guggenheim. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/9/2026 – Kroger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 2/9/2026 – Kroger had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets.
- 2/9/2026 – Kroger had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by Barclays PLC.
- 2/9/2026 – Kroger had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/15/2026 – Kroger was given a new $67.00 price target by Morgan Stanley. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Kroger was given a new $68.00 price target by Barclays PLC. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Kroger was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
Kroger Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 91.50%.
In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.
