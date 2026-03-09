Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Kroger (KR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Kroger (NYSE: KR) in the last few weeks:

3/9/2026 – Kroger had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $68.00 to $71.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Kroger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Mkm. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up from $75.00.

3/5/2026 – Kroger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Kroger was given a new $73.00 price target by Morgan Stanley. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Kroger had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Wolfe Research. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Kroger had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Kroger had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2026 – Kroger was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from “overweight” to “equal weight”. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down from $70.00.

2/10/2026 – Kroger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Guggenheim. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Kroger had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/9/2026 – Kroger had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets.

2/9/2026 – Kroger had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by Barclays PLC.

2/9/2026 – Kroger had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Kroger was given a new $67.00 price target by Morgan Stanley. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Kroger was given a new $68.00 price target by Barclays PLC. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Kroger was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 91.50%.

Get The Kroger Co alerts:

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.