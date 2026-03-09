NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading 4.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.34 and last traded at $12.1680. 19,369,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 27,919,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMR shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen downgraded NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded NuScale Power from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $18.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NuScale Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuScale Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 55.23% and a negative net margin of 1,130.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuScale Power news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 22,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $271,247.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 140,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,523.02. This trade represents a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 18,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $226,925.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,192 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,686.24. This represents a 16.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 635,610 shares of company stock worth $8,198,439 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NuScale Power by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,515,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,273,000 after buying an additional 4,482,254 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,616,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,993,000. Finally, Samsung C&T Corp increased its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Samsung C&T Corp now owns 5,185,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker SMR, is a pioneering developer of small modular nuclear reactors. Established in 2007 as a spinout from Oregon State University, the company is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. NuScale’s mission is to deliver zero-carbon baseload power through scalable modular reactor technology, aiming to transform traditional nuclear energy deployment.

At the core of NuScale’s offering is the VOYGR small modular reactor design, featuring 77-megawatt electric (MWe) modules with passive safety systems.

