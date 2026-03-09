Matt Mcgraner Buys 1,000 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) insider Matt Mcgraner bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $27,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 313,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,085.59. The trade was a 0.32% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

Shares of NXRT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.89. 220,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,250. The stock has a market cap of $683.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently -166.93%.

Institutional Trading of NexPoint Residential Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 842,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,370,000 after purchasing an additional 298,781 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,894,000 after acquiring an additional 272,391 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $7,443,000. Marnell Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Finally, Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. now owns 989,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,782,000 after purchasing an additional 158,750 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXRT. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $39.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NexPoint Residential Trust

About NexPoint Residential Trust

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single‐family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi‐family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.

The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single‐family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.