Matt Mcgraner Buys 1,000 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) insider Matt Mcgraner bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $27,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 313,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,085.59. The trade was a 0.32% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NXRT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.89. 220,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,250. The stock has a market cap of $683.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $41.30.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.9%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently -166.93%.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXRT. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $39.88.
NexPoint Residential Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition, leasing and management of single‐family rental homes across the United States. The company targets suburban and Sun Belt markets with favorable demographic trends, seeking to build a diversified portfolio of standalone residences that serve the growing demand for quality rental housing. By concentrating on professionally managed homes rather than multi‐family apartments, NexPoint Residential Trust aims to offer tenants the benefits of privacy and space, while generating predictable rental income for investors.
The firm’s investment strategy combines direct acquisitions of built single‐family homes with selective joint ventures and partnerships to optimize scale and geographic diversification.
