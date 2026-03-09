Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $657.35 and last traded at $663.9560. Approximately 2,329,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,953,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $671.77.

Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $492.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $592.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $152.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $600.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 29,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,075,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,674,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.