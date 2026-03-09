Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Up 6.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.67 and last traded at $92.47. 5,222,181 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 4,634,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $80.00 price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 6.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 711.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.94 and its 200 day moving average is $86.03.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.63%.Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $16,106,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 796,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,120,965.61. The trade was a 20.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 8,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $856,164.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 81,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,623,406.40. This trade represents a 9.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 574,731 shares of company stock worth $50,506,306. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 30,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

