Joseph Taylor Melvin Sells 6,808 Shares of Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin sold 6,808 shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $89,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 626,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,264,652. This trade represents a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Ivanhoe Electric stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $13.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,510. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $21.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 0.97.

Neutral Sentiment: Market context — Intraday volume is above average and the stock is trading below its 50-day moving average ($16.99) and near/under its 200-day average ($14.24). One-year range is $4.50–$21.55; market cap roughly $2.09B. This is background context for interpreting the following disclosures.

Multiple senior executives sold shares on March 6 — sizable insider disposals were reported for CEO Joseph Taylor Melvin (6,808 shares), CFO Jordan Neeser (17,123), VP Graham Richard Thomas Boyd (11,147), SVP Glen Nickolas Kuntz (14,863), VP Stephani Terhorst (6,233) and insider Cassandra Pulskamp Joseph (4,664). All sales were at an average price of $13.20 and represent material percentage reductions in several officers’ positions. These filings can be reviewed on the SEC: Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More., Read More.. Negative Sentiment: Options activity shows bearish positioning — a recent report notes traders bought a large volume of put options on IE, indicating market participants are taking downside bets or hedging exposure. Article: Read More.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IE. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 643.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 359,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 310,972 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 200,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 128,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,972,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) is a mineral exploration and project-development company focused on the discovery and advancement of battery-metal deposits. The company’s portfolio targets copper, nickel, silver, gold and zinc resources that support the growing demand for electrification and clean-energy technologies. Through systematic geological mapping, drilling and metallurgical testing, Ivanhoe Electric aims to delineate large-scale, strategically located mineral systems.

Headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, Ivanhoe Electric has assembled a diversified land package across North America and Europe.

