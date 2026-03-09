IREN (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Up 5.8% – What’s Next?

IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.17 and last traded at $38.84. 31,415,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 41,266,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IREN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of IREN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Citizens Jmp set a $80.00 target price on shares of IREN in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IREN in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on IREN to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut IREN from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

IREN Trading Up 5.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 4.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.37). IREN had a net margin of 56.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $184.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IREN Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IREN during the third quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of IREN by 88.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 53,982 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IREN during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,995,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IREN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,228,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IREN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,828,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IREN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Articles

