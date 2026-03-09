Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 1.3% – Here’s Why

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $609.27 and last traded at $607.76. 91,676,322 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 64,307,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $599.75.
Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts note tech ETFs are viewed as defensive amid Iran‑driven market turbulence because large‑cap tech benefits from secular AI, cloud and cybersecurity demand — a tailwind for QQQ. Are Tech ETFs New Safe Haven Amid Iran War?
- Neutral Sentiment: Portfolio/macro pieces suggest some investors are rotating across ETFs based on risk signals rather than selling equities outright — this can keep flows choppy but not uniformly negative for QQQ. What My 10‑ETF Portfolio And Macro Indicator Is Saying Now
- Negative Sentiment: Pre‑market weakness tied to a spike in oil pushed QQQ lower before the open, as energy‑led risk‑off moves weigh on growth/sentiment and prompt rotation out of cyclical names. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 3/9/2026
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical coverage shows oil topping $100 and escalating risks to global growth — higher energy costs and risk aversion are headwinds for equity multiples, which can pressure QQQ. Iran War, Week 2: Oil Breaks $100 – What Comes Next
- Negative Sentiment: Large Treasury issuance may be draining market liquidity, a structural negative for equities that could amplify volatility and weigh on ETF flows into QQQ. Treasury Issuance May Be Sucking Liquidity From The Stock Market
- Negative Sentiment: Some commentary recommends alternative ETFs over QQQ, which could divert inflows — investor preference for specific factor or sector exposures may reduce incremental demand for QQQ. Looking at Invesco QQQ? This ETF Is Probably a Better Bet
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.3%
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $614.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $607.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,436,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,168,912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,852,432 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 59,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,840,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $2,318,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 337.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 273,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,945,000 after buying an additional 389,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
