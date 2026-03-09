Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Announces $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.
Imperial Petroleum Trading Up 0.8%
NASDAQ IMPPP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.56. 992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084. Imperial Petroleum has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71.
About Imperial Petroleum
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Imperial Petroleum
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.