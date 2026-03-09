Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Announces $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.5469 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Imperial Petroleum Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ IMPPP traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.56. 992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084. Imperial Petroleum has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.71.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of April 1, 2024, the company owned and operated a fleet of six medium range refined petroleum product tankers; one Aframax tanker; two suezmax tankers; and two handysize drybulk carriers with a total capacity of 791,000 deadweight tons.

