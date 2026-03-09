Head-To-Head Analysis: ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) vs. Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU)

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Free Report) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Spruce Power and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Spruce Power alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spruce Power -23.23% -18.82% -2.86% ESS Tech -1,045.28% -1,141.31% -140.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Spruce Power and ESS Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spruce Power 1 0 0 0 1.00 ESS Tech 1 3 1 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

ESS Tech has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 91.57%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Spruce Power.

This table compares Spruce Power and ESS Tech”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spruce Power $82.11 million 0.81 -$70.49 million ($1.38) -2.65 ESS Tech $6.02 million 5.07 -$63.44 million ($4.33) -0.30

ESS Tech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spruce Power. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESS Tech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Spruce Power shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ESS Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Spruce Power has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ESS Tech beats Spruce Power on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spruce Power

(Get Free Report)

Spruce Power Holding Corporation owns and operates distributed solar energy assets in the United States. The company provides subscription-based services for homeowners and businesses to own and maintain rooftop solar and battery storage. It offers its subscription-based services to approximately 75,000 customers. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About ESS Tech

(Get Free Report)

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Spruce Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spruce Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.