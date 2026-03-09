Genius Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Genius Group (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08), FiscalAI reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Genius Group’s conference call:

Get Genius Group alerts:

Company guides 2026 revenue of $20–22 million (≈48% growth) and expects positive operational EBITDA of $1.5–2.0 million , with all three business units targeting profitable operations.

(≈48% growth) and expects positive operational EBITDA of , with all three business units targeting profitable operations. Management shifted to a premium high‑touch model that produced a 10x increase in revenue per paying student to $1,856 and grew the user base to 6.1 million , supporting Q4 2025 operational profitability.

in revenue per paying student to and grew the user base to , supporting Q4 2025 operational profitability. Growth is backed by strategic moves—acquiring a 51% stake in Pro Education, buying Entrepreneur Resorts, and a joint venture to build the first Genius City in Nuanu, Bali (project cost $28.3M; target ~$19.8M annual revenue)—but these initiatives are execution‑dependent.

(project cost $28.3M; target ~$19.8M annual revenue)—but these initiatives are execution‑dependent. Reported 2025 net loss was $56 million (including $42.9M non‑cash items) with an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $13.1M, and the company is still facing significant ongoing legal actions (including RICO and arbitration matters) that pose continued risk.

Genius Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GNS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,083. Genius Group has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Group

Genius Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Genius Group in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genius Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Genius Group Ltd, trading on the NYSE American under the symbol GNS, is a global education technology company focused on entrepreneurial learning and development. Headquartered in Singapore, the company designs and delivers digital platforms, content and community experiences aimed at helping individuals and small businesses grow their skills, networks and ventures. Through its flagship learning ecosystem, Genius Group provides on-demand courses, coaching programs and live events that span topics from startup fundamentals and digital marketing to leadership and personal well-being.

At the core of the business is GeniusU, an online learning and networking platform that connects entrepreneurs with tailored educational pathways, mentor support and peer groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.