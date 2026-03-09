Frax Share Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $59.25 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00000918 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a total market cap of $59.25 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,459.08 or 0.99424994 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Frax Share Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 20th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,681,496 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,104,508 tokens. The official website for Frax Share is frax.com. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Frax Share is fraxfinancecommunity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (prev. FXS) (FRAX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Frax (prev. FXS) has a current supply of 99,681,495.59113361 with 95,104,507.89528272 in circulation. The last known price of Frax (prev. FXS) is 0.62005228 USD and is up 6.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 335 active market(s) with $1,803,793.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://frax.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

