Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.85 million. Fluent had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 109.15%.

Fluent Trading Down 2.5%

Fluent stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.54. 72,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50. Fluent has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fluent by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Fluent from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc is a performance marketing and customer acquisition platform that helps consumer brands drive leads and sales through data-driven digital campaigns. The company specializes in direct-response marketing, executing campaigns across multiple channels including email, display, paid search, social media and native advertising. By focusing on measurable outcomes such as cost per acquisition and return on ad spend, Fluent tailors solutions to meet the specific objectives of its clients.

The company’s proprietary technology leverages first-party data sourced from its network of consumer-facing digital properties and programmatic partnerships.

