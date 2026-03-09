Financial Comparison: Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) & National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) and National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. National Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $3.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Banco Bradesco pays out 5.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Bank of Canada pays out 47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Banco Bradesco and National Bank of Canada, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 4 0 3.00 National Bank of Canada 0 3 3 2 2.88

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bank of Canada has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Banco Bradesco and National Bank of Canada”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $117.81 billion 0.34 $4.24 billion $0.39 9.68 National Bank of Canada $21.96 billion 2.42 $2.87 billion $7.49 18.30

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank of Canada. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank of Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and National Bank of Canada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 10.19% 13.78% 1.11% National Bank of Canada 13.60% 15.77% 0.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of National Bank of Canada shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of National Bank of Canada shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Bank of Canada beats Banco Bradesco on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services. The Wealth Management segment provides full-service brokerage, private banking, direct brokerage, investment solutions, administrative and trade execution, transaction products, and trust and estate services. The Financial Markets segment offers corporate banking, advisory, and capital markets services; and project financing, debt, and equity underwriting; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segment provides specialty finance products; and personal and commercial banking in Cambodia. National Bank of Canada was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

