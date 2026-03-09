Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Trading Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.6433 and last traded at $0.6825. Approximately 33,192,227 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 70,753,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6920.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Datavault AI from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datavault AI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

The company has a market cap of $395.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

In related news, insider Brett Moyer sold 49,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $45,584.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,738,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,896.14. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 5,115,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $3,683,221.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 213,766,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,911,684.88. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 30,742,767 shares of company stock worth $31,483,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVLT. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Datavault AI during the third quarter valued at $133,000. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the third quarter valued at $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Datavault AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

