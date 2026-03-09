City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director James Hoyer Purchases 106 Shares

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) Director James Hoyer bought 106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.88 per share, with a total value of $12,283.28. Following the purchase, the director owned 504 shares in the company, valued at $58,403.52. This trade represents a 26.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
City Stock Performance
Shares of CHCO stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.16. 148,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,592. City Holding Company has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.23.
City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.11). City had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 32.56%.The company had revenue of $60.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. Analysts predict that City Holding Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHCO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of City from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of City in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHCO
City Company Profile
City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) is a bank holding company headquartered in Morgantown, West Virginia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, City National Bank, the company offers a full range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Its operations emphasize community-oriented banking, combining local decision-making with access to digital banking platforms.
The company’s product portfolio includes deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as consumer and commercial lending solutions ranging from personal loans and mortgages to commercial real estate and equipment financing.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than City
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.