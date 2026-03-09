City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Director James Hoyer Purchases 106 Shares

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) Director James Hoyer bought 106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.88 per share, with a total value of $12,283.28. Following the purchase, the director owned 504 shares in the company, valued at $58,403.52. This trade represents a 26.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CHCO stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.16. 148,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,592. City Holding Company has a fifty-two week low of $102.22 and a fifty-two week high of $133.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.23.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.11). City had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 32.56%.The company had revenue of $60.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.38 million. Analysts predict that City Holding Company will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in City by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,740,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of City by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,443,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in City by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 123,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,335,000 after acquiring an additional 71,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in City by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 94,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHCO shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of City from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of City in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

City Holding Company (NASDAQ:CHCO) is a bank holding company headquartered in Morgantown, West Virginia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, City National Bank, the company offers a full range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations. Its operations emphasize community-oriented banking, combining local decision-making with access to digital banking platforms.

The company’s product portfolio includes deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as consumer and commercial lending solutions ranging from personal loans and mortgages to commercial real estate and equipment financing.

