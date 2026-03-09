Apu Apustaja (APU) Reaches One Day Volume of $425.23 Thousand

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Apu Apustaja token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apu Apustaja has a market cap of $9.96 million and $425.23 thousand worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Apu Apustaja alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,459.08 or 0.99424994 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Apu Apustaja Token Profile

Apu Apustaja launched on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,890,410,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. The Reddit community for Apu Apustaja is https://reddit.com/r/apuapustaja. The official website for Apu Apustaja is apu.io.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,890,410,186.08879265. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00002912 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $430,712.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apu Apustaja should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apu Apustaja using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apu Apustaja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apu Apustaja and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.