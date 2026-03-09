Analysts Set NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) PT at $36.00

Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research downgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen cut NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

NTGR opened at $20.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $569.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $182.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.26 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.NETGEAR’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NETGEAR will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NETGEAR

In other news, insider Pramod Badjate sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 144,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,968.42. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NETGEAR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in NETGEAR by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 109,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 68,683 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,309,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 77.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 122,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 10.1% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 690,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,087,000 after purchasing an additional 63,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the second quarter worth $1,744,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc (NASDAQ: NTGR) is a global provider of networking solutions for consumer, business and service provider markets. The company designs, develops and markets a comprehensive portfolio of products that enable high-speed connectivity, data storage and network security for homes, small to medium-sized businesses and large enterprises.

Its product lineup includes Wi-Fi routers, mesh networking systems, cable modems, mobile broadband gateways and Ethernet switches—offered in both managed and unmanaged configurations.

