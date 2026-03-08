Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

ZM has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Zoom Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.32.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $77.50 on Friday. Zoom Communications has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $97.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 39.03%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.770-5.810 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Communications will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Communications

In other Zoom Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 73,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $6,405,165.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total value of $655,010.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 136,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,552.10. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 183,089 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,024 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 10.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,697,000 after purchasing an additional 22,704 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Communications in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Zoom Communications by 5.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,069,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,229,000 after purchasing an additional 50,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Zoom Communications in the second quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom’s product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

