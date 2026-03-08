Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.1429.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zenas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zenas BioPharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th.

In other Zenas BioPharma news, CEO Leon O. Moulder, Jr. purchased 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 423,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,863.80. This represents a 15.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Hongbo Lu acquired 25,985 shares of Zenas BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $584,662.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 347,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,280. The trade was a 8.07% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 202,845 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,185. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP increased its stake in Zenas BioPharma by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 120.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBIO opened at $25.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.71. Zenas BioPharma has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -1.94.

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary platform integrates structure-guided design, computational modeling and high-throughput screening to address challenging protein-protein interactions. Zenas BioPharma is advancing multiple preclinical and clinical-stage candidates aimed at providing new treatment options where current modalities may be limited by efficacy or safety concerns.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zenas BioPharma was built to streamline the drug discovery process from target identification through to IND-enabling studies.

