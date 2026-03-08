Zalando (ZLDSF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its resultson Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Zalando to post earnings of $0.7550 per share and revenue of $4.0870 billion for the quarter.

Zalando Stock Performance

Shares of Zalando stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.01. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.51.

About Zalando

Zalando SE, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol ZLDSF, is a leading European e-commerce company headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Since its launch in 2008, the company has built a comprehensive online platform dedicated to fashion, beauty and lifestyle products. Zalando’s marketplace connects customers with a wide range of footwear, apparel, accessories and home décor from established global brands and emerging designers.

Founded by Robert Gentz and David Schneider, Zalando has evolved from a pure-retail model into a full-service fashion platform offering end-to-end solutions.

