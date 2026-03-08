Yvonne Tran Sells 1,094 Shares of Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) EVP Yvonne Tran sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $14,101.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,083.87. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Yvonne Tran also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 10th, Yvonne Tran sold 776 shares of Schrodinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $10,708.80.
Schrodinger Stock Down 2.2%
NASDAQ SDGR opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58. Schrodinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $938.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.57.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schrodinger by 459.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 158,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 129,877 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in Schrodinger by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 438,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 102,546 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schrodinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,619,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Schrodinger by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 441,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 278,189 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Wall Street Zen raised Schrodinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research note on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Schrodinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrodinger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.
- Positive Sentiment: Yahoo Finance piece highlights an evolving investment thesis as Schrödinger shifts toward hosted software and resets targets, which could support longer-term sentiment if adoption and ARR trajectory improve. How The Schrödinger (SDGR) Investment Story Is Evolving With Hosted Software And Reset Targets
- Neutral Sentiment: Transcript from Schrödinger’s TD Cowen conference presentation provides management commentary and detail that investors can use to re-assess guidance, product roadmap and commercialization progress; useful but not an immediate catalyst. Schrödinger, Inc. (SDGR) Presents at TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Ramy Farid sold 3,661 shares at an average $12.91 (≈1.09% reduction in his stake), a high-profile insider sale that can signal near-term selling pressure. CEO Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: CFO Rachit Jain sold 1,631 shares at ~$12.90 (≈3.01% reduction), adding to the cluster of exec sales that market participants often interpret as a negative signal. CFO Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Other senior leaders (EVPs Kenneth Lorton and Yvonne Tran, CAO Jenny Herman, and insiders Robert Abel, Karen Akinsanya) executed small-to-moderate sales (roughly 600–1,366 shares each around $12.80–$12.91), collectively reducing insider holdings and contributing to downward pressure. Sample Insider Filing (Robert Abel)
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple filings show these sales occurred within a short window (Mar 4–6), which magnifies market reaction compared with isolated, scheduled sales; however, each sale is a small percentage of total insider stakes and could reflect diversification or option/vesting activity rather than a change in corporate outlook. SEC Filings
Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.
