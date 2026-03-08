Yvonne Tran Sells 1,094 Shares of Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) EVP Yvonne Tran sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total transaction of $14,101.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,083.87. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Yvonne Tran sold 776 shares of Schrodinger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $10,708.80.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $12.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58. Schrodinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.11 and a 12-month high of $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $938.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Schrodinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.57. Schrodinger had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $87.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schrodinger, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schrodinger by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schrodinger by 459.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC now owns 158,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 129,877 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in Schrodinger by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 438,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 102,546 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schrodinger in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,619,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Schrodinger by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 441,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 278,189 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Wall Street Zen raised Schrodinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a research note on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Schrodinger in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Schrodinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schrodinger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

Schrödinger, Inc is a life sciences and materials discovery company that specializes in the application of physics-based computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and advanced materials design. Founded in 1990 by Professor Richard A. Friesner, Schrödinger has developed a suite of proprietary software tools—such as Maestro for molecular modeling, Glide for molecular docking and Jaguar for quantum chemistry calculations—that enable scientists to predict molecular behavior with high accuracy.

