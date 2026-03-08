Xperi Inc. $XPER Stock Position Reduced by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,437,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 136,665 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Xperi worth $15,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XPER. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 485.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the third quarter worth $57,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 51.6% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPER stock opened at $6.16 on Friday. Xperi Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. BWS Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Xperi presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Xperi Corporation is a global technology company specializing in the development and licensing of semiconductor packaging, imaging and audio technologies, as well as advanced entertainment and automotive solutions. Through its IP Licensing segment, Xperi grants rights to its portfolio of more than 37,000 patents, covering innovations in wafer-level optics, memory packaging and interconnect that enable smaller, faster and more power-efficient devices. The company's Product & Technology Solutions segment markets branded offerings such as DTS® audio, TiVo® entertainment platforms and Perceive™ imaging software for consumer electronics, mobile devices, set-top boxes and smart home products.

In the automotive arena, Xperi delivers in-vehicle audio enhancement, 360-degree camera and driver-assist imaging, high-definition radio solutions and connected car software designed to improve safety, comfort and entertainment.

