VSM Wealth Advisory LLC Purchases 14,065 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

VSM Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,065 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 2.5% of VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 14,007 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,709,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,925 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 404.8% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 62,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 50,123 shares during the period. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 154,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 42,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 718,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after buying an additional 18,769 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC opened at $39.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $41.64.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

