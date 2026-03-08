Visa Inc. $V is United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s 8th Largest Position

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 3.4% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $93,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Visa by 344.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 129 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore set a $380.00 price target on Visa in a report on Friday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $411.00 target price (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.65.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $317.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.57 and its 200 day moving average is $337.30. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $299.00 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $575.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.