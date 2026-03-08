Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,593 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,342 shares during the quarter. Qualcomm accounts for 0.7% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $34,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qualcomm in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,713,603,000. Amundi raised its position in Qualcomm by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,866,451,000 after buying an additional 3,186,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Qualcomm by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,090,025,000 after buying an additional 1,764,252 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Qualcomm by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $502,125,000 after buying an additional 1,720,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,406 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $703,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,068 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock opened at $135.68 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $205.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.41 and its 200 day moving average is $163.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $144.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Qualcomm ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.55%.

In other news, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,278,255.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,750.32. This represents a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,501 shares of company stock worth $7,784,198. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Susquehanna downgraded Qualcomm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Qualcomm to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.48.

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

