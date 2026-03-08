Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,593 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,342 shares during the quarter. Qualcomm accounts for 0.7% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $34,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qualcomm in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,713,603,000. Amundi raised its position in Qualcomm by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,866,451,000 after buying an additional 3,186,524 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Qualcomm by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,552,427 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,090,025,000 after buying an additional 1,764,252 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Qualcomm by 120.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $502,125,000 after buying an additional 1,720,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Qualcomm by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,418,406 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $703,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,068 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Qualcomm Trading Down 1.0%
QCOM stock opened at $135.68 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $205.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.41 and its 200 day moving average is $163.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $144.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.25.
Qualcomm Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.55%.
Qualcomm News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm is pushing into robotics with a new Dragonwing robotics processor and CEO Cristiano Amon saying robotics could become a material business within ~2 years — a potential new revenue stream beyond smartphones. Qualcomm Expands Beyond Smartphones With Robotics And AI Native 6G Bets
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentary argue the market may be underestimating Qualcomm’s robotics/AI opportunity, which could re-rate the stock if execution and commercialization accelerate. Qualcomm’s Robotics Push Could Be Bigger Than the Market Thinks
- Positive Sentiment: Partner/product traction at MWC: Fibocom launched a 5G MiFi solution using Qualcomm’s QMB415 platform, showing continued OEM adoption of QCOM silicon in wireless broadband devices. MWC 2026 | Fibocom Unveils 5G MiFi Solution
- Neutral Sentiment: Post-earnings drift: Zacks notes QCOM is modestly up since its earnings beat, as investors digest the quarter and the company’s Q2 guidance range. The EPS beat supports the case that results aren’t the immediate problem, but guidance and forward outlook remain focal. Why Is Qualcomm (QCOM) Up 0.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm reiterated its role in driving AI-native 6G at MWC with executives emphasizing a 2029 commercialization target — strategic for long-term positioning but distant for near-term revenue impact. Qualcomm to bring 6G to market: ‘Massive change’ is coming, CFO says
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks highlights falling FY26–27 estimate revisions, China trade tensions, softer handset demand and rising R&D costs — factors that could pressure margins and near-term growth expectations. Should You Avoid QCOM Stock Amid Declining Estimate Revisions?
- Negative Sentiment: Sentiment/positioning signal: unusually large put buying (≈97,102 puts, ~58% above typical volume) and recent intraday weakness vs. the market suggest traders are hedging or betting on downside near term.
Insider Transactions at Qualcomm
In other news, EVP Ann C. Chaplin sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,278,255.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,944 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,750.32. This represents a 23.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,501 shares of company stock worth $7,784,198. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Susquehanna downgraded Qualcomm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Qualcomm to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.48.
Qualcomm Profile
Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.
The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.
